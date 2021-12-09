QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department is encouraging residents to keep health and safety in mind as COVID-19 cases throughout the country and around the region continue to increase.
In the latest daily report from Blessing Hospital in Quincy, there were 44 patients admitted to the hospital that are COVID-positive. Eight of those patients are currently being treated in the ICU.
There were 408 cases reported in Adams County over the previous seven days as of Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 10% of the COVID tests during those seven days were positive.
Dr. Mary Barthel, chief quality and safety officer at Blessing Hospital, said the patients coming in to Blessing are those that are still showing serious symptoms from the virus. She said that about two-thirds of those admitted for COVID symptoms are unvaccinated.
“We have no extra capacity,” Barthel said. “We’re currently closed to direct admits and transfers, and we have patients being boarded in the ER. Are resources are definitely being stretched thin between staffing issues and COVID admissions.”
Barthel said Blessing is currently offering positions and per diem assignments for nurses that may be interested in helping to take some of the weight off of the current staff.
“We want to make sure people that need the emergency room can get, and we want to offer the best care possible to all of our patients,” she said.
The Health Department said residents experiencing COVID-like symptoms should have testing done through a medical professional so that they can receive medical information related to possible treatments to reduce the impact of a COVID infection.
For those needing a test for reasons other than illness, ACHD advises to use a non-medical provider to ease the strain on the healthcare system. Both Hy-Vee locations in Quincy as well as Walgreens drug store have testing available by appointment.
The Health Department reminds the community that COVID-19 vaccination has been proven exceptionally effective in reducing severe illness and risk of hospitalization from a COVID-19 infection, as well as reducing community-level spread throughout the population. The Health Department has COVID-19 vaccines available for all residents 5 and older, with its immunization clinic open 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
