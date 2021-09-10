QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department announced changes in their COVID-19 testing that will take effect beginning on Monday.
The health department said due to increases in demand for testing along with a less-stable allotments of testing supplies, testing will only be available for residents of Adams County. Any residents wishing to be tested at the Adams County Health Department will need to bring an ID with a current local address or other proof of residence in the county.
At this time, the health department said it does not anticipate an expansion to non-county residents in the near future. Any looking for tests that reside outside of Adams County are advised to contact their local health department, pharmacy or medical providers.