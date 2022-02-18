QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department is now providing vaccinations for Medicare Part D recipients.
For individuals using Medicare Part D, the ACHD can now be used as a provider under the coverage for the following vaccinations:
•Shingrex – Shingles vaccine
•Boostrix – TDAP (Tetanus, Diptheria, Pertussis) vaccine
•HBV – Hepatitis B vaccine
•HAV – Hepatitis A vaccine
•Tenivac – Tetanus and Diptheria vaccine
•Typhim – Typhoid vaccine
•Varivax – Chicken pox vaccine
Medicare D recipients may call the health department at 217-222-8440 to check their eligibility. Those who are eligible and wish to receive a vaccination should bring their photo ID and Medicare card with them to the health department. The Adams County Health Department is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appoinments are needed for these vaccines.
