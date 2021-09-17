QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department will offer flu shot clinics throughout the county starting on Sept. 26 and running through the end of October.
The Health Department, along with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend flu shots for anyone over the age of 6 months. The health department notes that this year it may be more important than ever as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Flu vaccinations can help prevent co-infections of both influenza and COVID-19.
Along with the upcoming flu-shot clinics, the shots are also available 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday to Friday at the Adams County Health Department on a walk-in basis. The Health Department will be able to bill most insurance plans at their location or at the community clinics, including Medicaid and Medicare. Most insurance plans offer coverage for the flu shot with a $0 co-pay. If a resident has no insurance coverage, the cost will be $35 for the vaccination. High-dose flu vaccine is also available for individuals 65 and over.
The community clinics schedule will be:
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 26 at John Wood Community College, 1301 S. 48th St. in Quincy. This will be a drive-thru clinic
•3 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at Central High School, 2110 Ill. 94 N, Camp Point.
•3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center, 639 York St., Quincy.
• 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7 at Unity Elementary School, 136 W. Washington St., Mendon.
• 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25 at Liberty Elementary School, 505 N. Park St., Liberty.
•3 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Payson Seymour Elementary School, 404 W. State St., Payson.
For more information on the flu shot clinics and availability, please contact the Adams County Health Department at 217-222-8440 or visit co.adams.il.us/health.