QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department is offering additional services for those in need of healthcare options in the community.

The federal 317 Immunization Program serves a critical role in helping achieve national immunization coverage and reducing diseases. As part of the program, both the Adams and Pike County health departments are now offering the TDAP (tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis) vaccine and the shingles vaccinations to adults, age 19 and over, who are uninsured or underinsured. Under the 317 Immunization Program, eligible adults may receive these vaccinations with only a minimal administration fee.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.