QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department is offering additional services for those in need of healthcare options in the community.
The federal 317 Immunization Program serves a critical role in helping achieve national immunization coverage and reducing diseases. As part of the program, both the Adams and Pike County health departments are now offering the TDAP (tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis) vaccine and the shingles vaccinations to adults, age 19 and over, who are uninsured or underinsured. Under the 317 Immunization Program, eligible adults may receive these vaccinations with only a minimal administration fee.
Individuals who have health insurance that covers immunizations, including Medicare or Medicaid, are not eligible under this program. To check eligibility, contact the Adams County Health Department at 217-222-8440.
The Health Department is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Pike County Health Department is open 1-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. No appointment is necessary at either location.
In addition to the immunization program, the Adams County Health Department also offers free rapid HIV testing, open for anyone.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care and those with specific risk factors get tested at least once a year.
There is no appointment necessary for the free rapid HIV testing. The Health Department offers these tests from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
