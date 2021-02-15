QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department announced Monday that there are technical issues that are causing incorrect appointment times to be emailed to individuals scheduled to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Residents are advised to ignore the incorrect time on the emails and attend their second appointment on the date written on their CDC Vaccination Record Card at the same time as their first dose of the vaccine.
The health department is working with their vendor to correct the issue.
No new COVID-19 cases were reported by Adams County on Monday.
Active cases are down to 94 and eight people ranging in age from their 50s to their 80s currently are hospitalized, four of which are in the intensive care unit.
In Missouri, the Lewis County Health Department announced via social media that it had to postpone Tuesday’s mass vaccination clinic due to the weather. Their hope is to reschedule the clinic in the upcoming weeks, according to the post.
The Monroe County Health Department also had to delay opening until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Although a free flu vaccine clinic was to take place between 8 and 10 a.m., free vaccines will still be offered any time a nurse is available.