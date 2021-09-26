QUINCY — Following the guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the Adams County Health Department will begin offering booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine starting on Tuesday.
The boosters will be offered at the Ambiance, 5225 Kochs Lane in Quincy, between 9 a.m. and noon on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from Sept. 28 through Oct. 7.
Following CDC guidance, boosters will be available based on the following eligibility:
• people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,
• people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,
• people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and
• people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
Individuals that wish to receive a booster vaccination can register beginning on Monday at www.co.adams.il.us/health. Documents to bring for the booster clinic include photo ID, COVID-19 vaccine record card, and the ticket received when registering for the appointment. While there will not be an individual charge or copay for the boosters, those with eligible health insurance should bring their insurance card, as well.
For more information, please contact the Adams County Health Department online at at 217-222-8440.