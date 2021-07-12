QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department said it has been notified of a public exposure to COVID-19 at Texas Roadhouse in Quincy.
Anyone who visited the restaurant from June 29 to July 7 should monitor their health and watch for symptoms.
The Health Department said it is working with the business to provide guidance and help to mitigate the situation and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Testing should be sought if a person becomes symptomatic with any COVID-19-like symptoms including, fever, cough, shortness of breath, wheezing, chills body aches, fatigue, change in taste of smell, stomach issues or sore throat.
COVID-19 testing is available at the Adams County Health Department from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Rapid and PCR COVID-19 tests are available at no cost. Rapid antibody tests also re available for an out-of-pocket cost of $10. Those wishing to receive a test should enter the Health Department's parking lot at the Vermont Street entrance.