QUINCY — Illinois residents between the ages of 18 and 64 with underlying health conditions will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting later this month.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday announced the Phase 1B vaccination distribution expansion will start Feb. 25.
"Many of these individuals may already be eligible because they're 65 and over or they're in a covered profession, but those who are under 65 and live with comorbidities have an elevated risk of serious complications or even death if they contract COVID-19," Pritzker said. "So as quickly as we receive enough vaccine supply, we need to waste no time in protecting them."
Comorbidities and underlying conditions included in the expanded vaccine rollout are cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, diabetes, heart conditions, immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant, obesity, pregnancy, pulmonary disease and sickle cell disease.
He made the announcement while touring the vaccination and rapid testing site at the Oakley-Lindsay Center.
As of Wednesday, Adams County has the highest percentage of residents who received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 6% or 3,934 of Adams County residents have received both doses, and more than 18,900 vaccines have been administered.
"From the very beginning, the work here has been exemplary," Pritzker said. "You make our state proud, and I want to pay special tribute to the Adams County Public Health Administrator Jerrod Welch and to his entire team for their tremendous planning and creativity during this pandemic.
"It's because of the great work of people like Jerrod that Illinois is setting new records in our vaccine rollout."
The state's seven-day rolling average for vaccine administration is 55,135.
The OLC has served as a vaccination site for residents in Adams, Brown, Hancock, Pike and Schuyler counties.
This report will be updated