QUINCY — The Salvation Army's Kroc Center in Quincy will offer fitness classes free of charge to both members and non-members on Jan. 10 and 11.
Amy Junkerman, fitness initiatives coordinator for the Kroc Center, said these classes would be a great opportunity for members of the community to experience the facility before making a commitment to join.
The classes offered will be Les Mills and WaterInMotion group classes. Date and time details can be found in the January monthly class schedule at krocquincy.org.
"We know that the new year can bring health and wellness to the forefront of many people’s minds," Junkerman said. "These classes offer a free alternative to
mixing up a health and wellness routine in the new year."
