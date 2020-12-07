HANNIBAL, Mo. — Marion County reported a record number of COVID-19 cases Monday, but health officials attributed the spike to results received from rapid testing in Quincy, Ill.
The Marion County Health Department reported 248 new cases – 85 new and 163 from rapid testing in Adams County – along with three COVID-19-related deaths. The county has reported 27 deaths during the pandemic.
There have been 2,325 confirmed cases in Marion County with 507 active. Fourteen people remain hospitalized.
Illinois
Two COVID-19-related deaths – two men in their 80s – were reported in Pike County. The county has reported 32 COVID-19-related deaths.
The Pike County Health Department also reported 30 new COVID-19 cases Monday. The county has reported a total of 1,102 confirmed cases, with 131 active. Twelve people remain hospitalized.
The Adams County Health Department reported 15 additional cases. The county has reported a total of 5,071 confirmed cases with 420 active cases.
The Health Department reported 51 people in their 20s to 90s are hospitalized. Eleven people remain in the intensive care unit.
Drive-thru rapid testing continues this week at the former Shopko site, 3200 Broadway. Testing will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice.
Testing is available at no charge for anyone who lives, works or visits Adams County. Test results will be provided the same day.
A registration form that can be filled out onsite also is available on the county’s website, co.adams.il.us, for those who wish to save time.
In Brown County, five new cases were reported. The Brown County Health Department has reported 348 confirmed cases with 88 active. Three people remain hospitalized.
Missouri
Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Monroe County. The county has reported eight deaths.
The Monroe County Health Department also reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The county has reported a total of 417 cases, with 19 active.
The Shelby County Health Department reported the county’s third COVID-19-related death on Monday.
The county had reported 16 new cases Sunday, bringing the county’s total to 387. There were 59 active cases, with two people remaining hospitalized.
The Clark County Health Department reported 13 additional cases on Monday. Eleven had known exposures.
The county has reported a total of 511 cases, with 25 active cases. One person remains hospitalized.
The Knox County Health Department reported six additional cases. It has reported 219 confirmed and probable cases, with 16 active.
In Scotland County, seven new cases were reported. The Scotland County Health Department has reported 245 cases, with 18 active. Two people remain hospitalized.