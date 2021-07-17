CARTHAGE, Ill. — Memorial Hospital and Memorial Medical Clinics will have the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available for anyone age 12 and over that are interested in getting their vaccination.

To schedule an appointment, residents can visit mhtlc.org and click the button on the upper-left that says “Sign Up for COVID-19 Vaccine.” When filling out the form, residents will be able to select which of the vaccines they would prefer.

Along with the appointments at the hospital or clinics, there will be a series of walk-in clinics available throughout the area. Clinic dates are:

•Tuesday July 20

9 a.m. — noon in Hamilton

4 — 7 p.m. in Nauvoo

•Wednesday July 21

4 — 7 p.m. in LaHarpe

•Thursday July 22

4 — 7 p.m. in Colchester

•Friday July 23

8 a.m. — noon in Carthage

•Wednesday July 28

1:30 – 4:30 p.m. in Bowen

No appointments are needed for these clinic dates. These clinics are for the first of the two-dose Pfizer vaccinations and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. After receiving the first dose, individuals will be scheduled for a second-dose appointment approximately 21 days later.

For more information, visit mhtlc.org or call the Memorial Medical Clinic Carthage at 217-357-2173.

Tags

Recommended for you