CARTHAGE, Ill. — Memorial Hospital and Memorial Medical Clinics will have the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available for anyone age 12 and over that are interested in getting their vaccination.
To schedule an appointment, residents can visit mhtlc.org and click the button on the upper-left that says “Sign Up for COVID-19 Vaccine.” When filling out the form, residents will be able to select which of the vaccines they would prefer.
Along with the appointments at the hospital or clinics, there will be a series of walk-in clinics available throughout the area. Clinic dates are:
•Tuesday July 20
9 a.m. — noon in Hamilton
4 — 7 p.m. in Nauvoo
•Wednesday July 21
4 — 7 p.m. in LaHarpe
•Thursday July 22
4 — 7 p.m. in Colchester
•Friday July 23
8 a.m. — noon in Carthage
•Wednesday July 28
1:30 – 4:30 p.m. in Bowen
No appointments are needed for these clinic dates. These clinics are for the first of the two-dose Pfizer vaccinations and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. After receiving the first dose, individuals will be scheduled for a second-dose appointment approximately 21 days later.
For more information, visit mhtlc.org or call the Memorial Medical Clinic Carthage at 217-357-2173.