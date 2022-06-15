QUINCY — As the area looks at a brief respite over the weekend from the summer-like high temperatures, another round of stifling heat is creeping up in the forecast.
The National Weather Service on Wednesday extended the heat advisory covering the area for another day, through 8 p.m. on Thursday. Area organizations have taken steps to help those who may be at risk.
Alicia Tate-Nadeau, director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, said in a statement that there are some simple steps residents can take to reduce risks of heat-related injuries or illness.
"Heat-related fatalities can be prevented by taking precautions when temperatures rise," Tate-Nadeau said. "We ask all Illinoisans to take measures to safeguard their families and check in on friends and neighbors who may be vulnerable to extreme heat and humidity."
Deeanna Baird, a nurse practitioner in Blessing Hospital's Emergency Department, said there has already been an influx of patients showing signs of heat-related illness.
"We've seen patients coming in with headaches, syncope and other related issues," she said.
Baird said the best thing to do to avoid suffering from heat-induced illness is to plan ahead.
"Prevention is the key," she said. "If you're planning on being out working in the heat tomorrow, start drinking more water or Gatorade tonight. If you're thirsty, that's already an early sign of dehydration."
Signs to watch for, according to Baird, include weakness, excessive sweating, nausea, cramping in the stomach or legs, which are all signs of heat exhaustion. Confusion, warm, dry skin with no sweating, and loss of consciousness are signs of more severe heat stroke.
"If anyone is showing these signs, get them inside somewhere cool as quickly as possible and then call 911," Baird said.
"If it's not possible to avoid going out," she continued, "a few things that can be done are to wear loose clothing that's light in color, keep hydrating, and take frequent breaks in cool spaces."
The IEMA suggested several tips to be prepared for the impact of heat:
• Heed all heat watches, warnings, and advisories shared by local emergency management agencies.
• Keep hydrated and avoid alcohol and caffeinated beverages.
• Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and stay out of the sun when possible.
• Avoid strenuous activities.
• Check on your neighbors, particularly older residents, and make sure they are OK.
• Monitor updates provided by the National Weather Service (NWS) office.
The Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center at 639 York St. in Quincy will be open as a cooling center from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. during this run of high temperatures, and the Salvation Army's Kroc Center at 405 Vermont St. will also be available to those who need relief. The Kroc Center will open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on any day that a heat advisory has been issued.
In addition to offering the cooling center, the Salvation Army offices in Quincy and Hannibal will once again offer fans to those in need. Available to residents in Adams, Pike, and Brown counties in Illinois and Marion, Ralls, Lewis, Shelby, and Monroe counties in Missouri, the fan distribution program will continue as long as fans are available.
Applications for fans can be done at the Salvation Army's Family Service Centers, located at 501 Broadway St. in Quincy and at 200 Steamboat Bend Shopping Center in Hannibal, Mo., inside the Salvation Army Family Store. Anyone applying should bring a photo ID along with a Social Security card or medical card for households applying with children under five.
Because of limited availability, the Salvation Army will prioritize distribution to those over 65, those with children under 5, and those who are disabled.
