QUINCY — More vaccination eligibility will be rolling out in Adams County in upcoming weeks as the Adams County Health Department maintains a high pace of administering the shots.
Over the last two weeks, the health department has given more than 10,000 initial doses to area residents under the state’s 1A and 1B designations, including those age 65 and over. Based on the current inventory on-hand, the health department will be opening registration to the remainder of the 1B category.
This new expansion will include residents living or working in Adams County in various fields including wholesale manufacturing, industrial production, veterinary health, livestock services, food and agriculture processing, or other animal care.
Those working in various roles in the grocery chain — including cashiers, baggers, stockers, customer service and grocery pickup — will also become eligible under the new criteria.
The third group that will see the opportunity open for vaccinations are those working in shelters or adult day care facilities, including homeless shelters, women’s shelters, psycho-social rehabilitation, adult day drop-in programs, and sheltered workshops.
Anyone that meets these new or previous eligibility criteria can register through the health department’s website at adamscountytogether.com/vaccinate or by phone at 217-600-4829 beginning Monday at 10 a.m.
Along with the expanded eligibility, the health department is also partnering with both Blessing Health Systems and Quincy Medical Group to offer first-dose vaccination clinics through various employers’ wellness programs for those industries that are eligible. The Adams County Health Department will supply the medical offices with the vaccines to carry out those clinics.
During the week of Feb. 1, the Adams County Health Department will update its website with details for the 1C category of eligibility. While this group will not be eligible until authorized by the state, the health department wants to share the information so those that will be eligible can start to make plans for scheduling their vaccination. As always, any expansion of eligibility will be subject to change based on the Illinois Mass Vaccination Plan.
As of Friday, Adams County has administered over 13,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccination, and nearly 1,800 second dose, bringing the county to 2.74% of the population into the ‘fully vaccinated’ category. Throughout the state of Illinois, this ranks Adams County second in the percentage of population to be fully vaccinated.