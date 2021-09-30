QUINCY — In the first three days of COVID-19 vaccination booster availability, the Adams County Health Department reported that more than 1,000 Pfizer booster doses were administered.
The vaccination booster clinic is currently set up at the Ambiance in Quincy. The next openings for eligible recipients will be next week, between 9 a.m. and noon, on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
For a full listing of eligibility guidelines or to register for an appointment, visit co.adams.il.us/health. Recipients should bring their photo ID, ticket received when registering, COVID-19 vaccination card, and insurance card, if any.
The ACHD booster clinic will also accept walk-in patients between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and noon.