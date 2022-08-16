QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department will offer a new option for community members looking for a COVID-19 vaccination.
Beginning on August 22, ACHD will offer the Novavax vaccine, the first COVID-19 protein subunit vaccine authorized by the FDA.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and prevention recommends the vaccine be administered to adults age 18 and over as a two-dose series, with three to eight weeks separating the shots. For those adults with moderate or severe immunocompromise conditions, the doses should be administered three weeks apart.
No additional booster doses are approved at this time.
The Adams County Health Department's immunization clinic is open for COVID-19 vaccines on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
