Adams County Jail

 H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Adams County officials said Friday that norovirus caused the gastrointestinal illness at the Adams County Jail.

The Adams County Health Department, in an update provided Friday morning, said testing of samples sent to the Illinois Department of Public Health lab determined the highly contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea affected inmates at the jail.