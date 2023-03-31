QUINCY — Adams County officials said Friday that norovirus caused the gastrointestinal illness at the Adams County Jail.
The Adams County Health Department, in an update provided Friday morning, said testing of samples sent to the Illinois Department of Public Health lab determined the highly contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea affected inmates at the jail.
Norovirus easily can be spread through direct contact with an infected person, consuming contaminated food or water and touching contaminated surfaces and then putting your unwashed hands in your mouth.
To prevent the spread of norovirus, practice proper hand hygiene, handle and prepare food safely and clean and disinfect surfaces properly.
The health department has consulted with the jail on proper cleaning and prevention measures to mitigate the situation and stop the spread of the norovirus.
The health department said Tuesday it had been notified by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department that several inmates in the jail had been affected by a gastrointestinal illness. The health department began an investigation in cooperation with the jail and the sheriff’s department.