OLC vaccine clinic expanding eligibility to surrounding counties

QUINCY — COVID-19 vaccine eligibility at the Oakley-Lindsay Center has been expanded to additional counties.
The Adams County Health Department announced Thursday that those included in Phase 1B vaccine distribution who live in Brown, Hancock, Pike or Schuyler counties are eligible to receive the vaccine at the OLC.
Included in Phase 1B are residents 65 and older, public transit workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, educators, manufacturers, food and agriculture workers, grocery store workers, and shelter and adult day care workers.
Registration can be completed online at adamscountytogether.com/vaccinate or by calling 217-600-4829.
Those registering will be asked to bring ID as well as the ticket they receive through email upon registering online or the ticket number they receive while registering over the phone. Those registering in an eligible work category are asked to bring proof of employment that matches the employer on their registration form.
The second doses are automatically scheduled at the tome of their first appointment. Those who register online will receive will receive an email confirmation reminding them of their second dose appointment. People should also remember to return to the clinic for their second dose at the same time they came for their first does on the date that is stamped on their CDC Vaccine Record card.