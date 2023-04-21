Illinois Veterans Home at Quincy

QUINCY — The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday confirmed one case of Legionnaires' disease at the Illinois Veterans Home at Quincy.

Following a rash of Legionnaires' cases in 2015 that were linked to 12 deaths and 54 residents who were sickened between July and September of that year, the Veterans Home conducts regular water testing in accordance with IDVA policy. Currently there have been no tests suggesting the presence of Legionella in the water supply.

