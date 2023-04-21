QUINCY — The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday confirmed one case of Legionnaires' disease at the Illinois Veterans Home at Quincy.
Following a rash of Legionnaires' cases in 2015 that were linked to 12 deaths and 54 residents who were sickened between July and September of that year, the Veterans Home conducts regular water testing in accordance with IDVA policy. Currently there have been no tests suggesting the presence of Legionella in the water supply.
Officials said the current case is an isolated instance, though out of an abundance of caution, residents in the building will be monitored closely for at least two weeks. The resident diagnosed with Legionnaire's disease reportedly experienced mild symptoms and is recovering well.
"IDPH is working closely (with) our colleagues at IDVA to respond to the solitary case of Legionnaires’ disease identified in a resident at the Quincy veterans’ home," IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said. "IDPH staff has been onsite … in Quincy working to augment and support the IDVA and Adams County Health Department team’s investigation to identify the source of the infection, as well as monitor, assess, and mitigate the spread of infectious disease.
"We will be continuing to use all of our expertise and the resources at our disposal to support IDVA and our local counterparts in the Adams County Health Department to protect the residents and staff at the home," Vohra said.
The IDPH Communicable Disease Section Chief, the IDPH Division of Environmental Health, and the Adams County Public Health Department are working closely with on-site IDVA clinical staff, IDVA, and the Home’s Infection Preventionists to monitor residents for symptoms as well as to determine the potential source. Legionellosis is not contagious, meaning it is not spread from person-to-person. Disease transmission primarily occurs through inhaling Legionella-contaminated, aerosolized water.
"The medical professionals and staff at the Veterans Home at Quincy diligently monitor its water quality as well as the health of its residents," IDVA Director Terry Prince said. "The safety of the Veterans in our care is our utmost concern and the team is continually focused on delivering a high level of compassionate care."
Residents, family members, and powers of attorney are being notified of the single confirmed case.
Following the earlier outbreaks of Legionniares' disease, the Quincy veterans home is undergoing nearly $300 million in construction to update the facilities and provide state-of-the-art living for the residents. This construction follows a $4.8 million water system upgrade in 2016.
