QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department on Thursday reported the death of a man in his 90s.
This is the first COVID-19 related death reported in the county in two weeks. Since tracking began last March, Adams County has lost 115 residents to the pandemic.
One new case was also reported in Adams County. This gives the county a total to date of 8,047 cases. There are six residents hospitalized out of 41 active cases being tracked. One of the patients is in the intensive care unit.
Lewis County also reported one new COVID-related death since its last update. This leaves the county with 21 deaths during the pandemic. Along with the death, eight new cases were reported on Thursday, covering testing from March 5-10. Lewis County has totaled 1,095 cases, with nine active cases being tracked.
In Pike County, Ill., the Health Department reported five new cases, for a county total of 1,696 to date.
Pike County is currently tracking 15 active cases.
The Brown County Health Department added two new cases, with nine cases currently active. To date, Brown County has seen a total of 672 COVID-19 cases.