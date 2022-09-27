PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Pike County Health Department is collaborating with the Adams County Health Department to offer expanded immunization clinic hours in Pike County.
PCHD will have immunization clinics open on a walk-in basis from 1-5 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. All available COVID-19 vaccines for ages six months and over, including Moderna, Pfizer, and Novavax will be offered along with normal vaccinations needed for the start of the new school year and other vaccinations recommended by the CDC for adults and children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.