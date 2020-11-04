STAFF REPORT
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — An additional 30 cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Pike County, pushing the number of confirmed cases past 500.
The Pike County Health Department said the new cases are one girl under age 10, two men and four women in their 20s, one man and four women in their 30s, one man and one woman in their 40s, two men and three women in their 50s, four women in their 60s, one woman in her 70s, four women in their 80s and two women in their 90s.
The county has reported a total of 501 confirmed cases, with 119 active. Eight people remain hospitalized.
The Brown County Health Department reported 23 new cases since Friday bringing the county’s total to 144 positive cases.
The new cases are one male between 10 and 19, one man in his 20s, three men and one woman in their 30s, three men and four women in their 40s, three men and two women in their 50s, two men and one woman in their 60s and two women in their 90s.
There are 40 active cases, with one person remaining hospitalized.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department reported its 15th COVID-19-related death. No other information on the individual was included in the health department’s update.
An additional 16 COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday. The cases are eight males between 10 and 8, and eight women between 20 and 70.
The county has reported a total of 1,138 cases, with 171 active active case. Seven people remain hospitalized.
The Ralls County Health Department reported 15 new cases Wednesday bringing the county’s total to 263. There are 30 active cases, with four people remaining hospitalized.
In its weekly COVID-19 dashboard update, the Pike County, Mo., Health Department reported 68 cases since last week. This brings the county’s total to 488 cases, with 68 cases active. Three people remain hospitalized.
In Scotland County, four new COVID-19 cases were reported. The Scotland County Health Department said the county has had a total of 101 confirmed cases, with 15 active cases. Four people remain hospitalized.