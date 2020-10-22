PITTSFIELD, Ill. — There were 27 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Pike County.
The Pike County Health Department said the new cases are one female between 10 and 19, three men and four women in their 20s, three men in their 30s, one man and one woman in their 40s, one man and four women in their 50s, one man and one woman in their 60s, one woman in her 70s, one man and two women in their 80s and three women in their 90s.
The county has reported a total of 327 cases, with 163 active. Twelve people remain hospitalized.
The Health Department said it’s staff was working on outbreaks at three long-term care facilities — Liberty Village, Eastside Health and Rehabilitation Center and Barry Community Care Center — one home for the developmentally disabled — Kepley House — one school district and one large social gathering.
A COVID-19 exposure also was reported at a Carthage dental clinic.
The Hancock County Health Department Thursday that there was an exposure at the Hancock County Dental Center on Oct. 13 and 14.
The Health Department said it is conducting contact tracing to identify those who were in close contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19. Close contacts were provided quarantine guidance.
All others that were at the dental center on the days were designated as low-risk exposures and were told to monitor their symptoms.
Four additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Hancock County — one man and one woman in their 30s to 40s and two men in their 60s to 70s.
In Missouri, the 14 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Marion County. The new cases are six men between 30 and 90 and eight females between 10 and 90.
The county has reported a total of 914 cases, with 112 active cases. Seven people remain hospitalized.
Twelve new cases were reported Thursday in Lewis County. The new cases are six people in between 10 and 20, one person between 20 and 30, three people between 40 and 50 and two people between 60 and 70.
The county has reported a total of 257 cases, with 44 active.
Pike County, MO. reported 18 new cases. The Pike County Health Department said there has been a total of 383 COVID-19 cases, 38 are active. Two people remain hospitalized.
The Monroe County Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases. There have been 143 total cases, with 35 active cases.
The Clark County Health Department reported one additional positive case — an individual between 60 and 80 with no known exposure. The county has reported a total of 156 cases, with 17 active cases. Six people remain hospitalized.