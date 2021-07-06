PIKE COUNTY, Ill. — The Pike County Health Department was notified of the first COVID-19 Delta variant identified for a county resident. The Health Department also reported two cases of the Alpha variant. Over the weekend, nine Pike County residents overall were diagnosed with COVID-19, three of whom are hospitalized.
The Pike County Health Department will hold free walk-in vaccination clinics on Thursdays in July. No appointments are needed for the following clinic dates:
• 9:30 a.m. — noon on July 8
• 9:30 a.m. — noon on July 15
• 1:30 p.m. — 4:30 pm on July 22
• 1:30 p.m. — 4:30 pm on July 29
Residents at the clinics age 12 to 17 will receive a free Six Flags Great America Hurricane Harbor ticket that’s valid at either the Chicago or Rockford, Ill. location, while supplies last.
PCHD encourages all residents over the age of 12 to get vaccinated.