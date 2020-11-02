STAFF REPORT
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Pike County officials are urging residents to comply with health directives issued by the state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Monday, the Pike County Health Department reported a total of 466 confirmed COVID-19 cases – 31 more since Friday. There are 127 active cases with six people remaining hospitalized. The county has reported 10 COVID-19-reported deaths. The county was included in new state mitigations starting Sunday after positivity rates in the region exceeded 8%.
Officials with the county and city of Pittsfield met Oct. 23 to discuss the need for a coordinated response to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the county.
Among the topics discussed at the meeting were the emergency rules added to the Illinois Control of Communicable Diseases Code effective August 7.
A press release from the county said if large gatherings are reported at local businesses, the Health Department will work with local law enforcement to issue the notices required by those rules, but the primary goal is to increase public safety by educating and assisting businesses in compliance. If businesses are willfully noncompliant, they face the possibility of prosecution for a Class A misdemeanor violation.
“Compliance demonstrates mutual respect and care for all members of the Pike County community,” said Health Department Administrator Nita Andress. “The Health Department will continue to follow IDPH procedures for control of communicable diseases, including investigation, contact tracing, and assisting with enforcement.”
The Health Department said it has only had to issue two facility notice of non-compliance documents since the adoption of the emergency rules in August, and in both cases, the businesses made efforts to get into compliance.
“We need to feel safe in our community, and the Health Department needs the full support of our law enforcement and public officials,” said Board of Health President Dr. David Iftner, “We all need to work together during this crisis.”
Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood and Pittsfield Police Chief Mike Starman said their offices would be ready to assist to ensure the safety of individuals in Pike County.
“As cases continue to rise, we all have to look in the mirror and see what we can do to help our neighbors,” Starman said. “Please follow the guidelines. Stay 6 feet apart or wear a mask. Refrain from gathering in large crowds. We can get to the other side of this if everyone steps up and does better.”
“We’re here to serve the people of Pike County by honoring their freedoms, and by keeping them safe,” Greenwood said. “Please do the right thing and take reasonable measures to support the public health of your community.”
Pike County State’s Attorney Zack Boren asked residents to do their part in containing the spread of the virus
“I’m grateful for the public health workers and law enforcement officers who are working so hard to keep us safe,” Boren said. “And I call upon all citizens of Pike County to do their part as we face this challenging time together.”
Dr. Donald Jonson, the Health Department’s medical director said compliance with public health directives helped slow the onset of COVID-19 this spring in the county.
“It remains vital for our collective and individual wellbeing to continue to comply with social distancing, public use of face coverings when not able to maintain social distance, and avoiding large gatherings,” Johnson said.