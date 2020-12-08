PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A COVID-19 vaccination could arrive in Pike County as early as next week.
Pike County is one of 50 counties that the Illinois Department of Public Health said would receive a portion of the first batch of vaccines received by the state. It is expected to be distributed to local health departments around Dec. 15. The 50 counties receiving the first allotment of vaccines are those that have the highest death rates per capita.
The Health Department said vaccinations will be rolled out in phases — pending U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval. In Phase 1A, the vaccine would target critical populations of frontline health care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents.
The Health Department said the first allotment of the vaccine would focus on frontline hospital workers, with the department administering the vaccination.
Vaccinations for long-term care facility workers and residents will be provided by CVS and Walgreens through a federal contract.
Health officials said they are working with Illinois Community Hospital and other health care providers to prioritize who will receive the vaccine from the first shipment.
Other priority groups in Phase 1A include healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients; pharmacists, plasma and blood donation workers; public health nurses, other public health and emergency preparedness workers, dentists and hygienists, and funeral home workers.
Pike County has reported 1,117 confirmed COVID-19 cases — 15 Tuesday — and 32 COVID-19-related deaths. There are 113 active cases, with 13 people hospitalized.
Illinois
The Adams County Health Department reported 78 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
Of the 5,149 cases reported, there are 454 active cases in the county. Forty-seven people in their 30s to 90s are hospitalized. Ten people remain in the intensive care unit.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 3.77%.
Rapid testing continues at the drive-thru site at the former Quincy Shopko, 3200 Broadway.
Testing will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays until further notice.
Testing is available at no charge for anyone who lives, works or visits Adams County. Test results will be provided the same day.
A registration form that can be filled out onsite also is available on the county’s website, co.adams.il.us, for those who wish to save time.
Missouri
Marion County reported its 28th COVID-19-related death Tuesday. The Marion County Health Department included the death in its daily update.
Thirty new COVID-19 cases also were reported bringing the county’s total to 2,351. There are 343 active cases with 22 people hospitalized.
The Clark County Health Department reported six additional cases Tuesday, including two Clark County School District students. Five of the cases have no known exposures.
The county has reported a total of 517 cases, with 27 active cases.