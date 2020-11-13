PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Pike County Health Department reported its 17th COVID-19-related death – a man in his 80s.
The department also reported 38 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The county has reported a total of 717 cases, with 175 active. Nine people remain hospitalized.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department reported an additional 52 cases of COVID-19. Contact tracing continues to show community and family transmission.
The county has reported a total of 1,475 cases, with 292 active. There are 14 people hospitalized.
Ralls County reported 59 cases since Monday. The Ralls County Health Department has reported a total of 365 cases, with 89 active.
In Lewis County, 16 new COVID-19 cases were reported. The Lewis County Health Department said the county has reported a total of 474 cases, with 100 active.
The department said all cases included those at Culver-Stockton College. College data show 15 people who either tested positive or showed symptoms are in isolation, and another 100 people are in quarantine because they were in close contact with someone who showed symptoms or tested positive.
Seven new cases were reported Friday in Monroe County. The Monroe County Health Department reported 74 active cases. The county has had 276 total cases.
The Clark County Health Department reported 11 new cases, including a Clark County School District student who was already in quarantine. Eight of the new cases have a known exposure.
The county has reported a total of 353 cases, with 122 active. Five people remain hospitalized.
In Knox County, seven new COVID-19 cases were reported. The county has reported a total of 115 cases, with 24 active.