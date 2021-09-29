QUINCY — Quincy Medical Group will offer their flu shot clinic as drive-thru events every Saturday in October, beginning at 9 a.m. this Saturday.
The Quincy drive-thru clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 at QMG’s 1118 Hampshire building. Appointments are encouraged and can be made by calling 217-222-6550 ext. 6802.
Along with the Quincy clinics, QMG will offer other clinics in the area. These clinics will also be drive-thru events, and appointments can be made for each at the listed phone numbers. These clinics will be held at:
•Barry, Ill.
QMG, 868 Mortimer St
Thursday, Oct. 28
2 – 5 p.m.
Appointments — 217-335-2343
•Pittsfield, Ill.
QMG, 320 N. Madison St
Thursday, Oct. 21 and Tuesday, Oct. 26
2 – 5 p.m.
Appointments — 217-285-9601
•Mount Sterling, Ill.
QMG, 109 Buckhorn Road
Thursday, Oct. 14
1 – 5 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29
9 a.m. — noon
Appointments — 217-773-3963
•Keokuk, Iowa
QMG, 1603 Morgan St.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
1 – 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
9 a.m. – noon
Appointments — 319-524-4300
Most insurance plans cover flu shots with no out-of-pocket expense for the patient. Patients should bring their insurance card with them to the clinics. For children under two, families should contact their pediatrician of family practice prover to schedule an appointment. Anyone attending the flu shot clinics are asked to wear a mask.