QUINCY — Quincy Medical Group announced Monday that it is partnering with two research-affiliated companies to support ongoing efforts toward advancement of testing for COVID-19 and a vaccine.
The two clinical research studies QMG is currently participating are:
- Abbott Molecular Inc.: The Abbott RealTime SARS-CoV-2 Study is evaluating the current standard of care for nasopharyngeal swab testing in an effort to develop a new, more sensitive assay test for the COVID-19 virus. Potential study participants must have at least two symptoms recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as presenting signs or symptoms of the COVID-19 virus and be willing to provide an additional nasopharyngeal swab when they arrive at QMG’s COVID testing site. Study participants will be compensated for their contributions and participation at the time of sample collection.
- AstraZeneca: The AZD7442 Study is evaluating a new monoclonal antibody combination vaccine for high-risk patients. Potential study participants eligible for the study include patients at least 60 years old, and people at increased risk of infection, due to close-proximity living/working environments such as long-term care facilities and nursing homes. Potential participants must be able to come to the QMG testing site in order to participate in the study.
“Clinical research is important in advancing testing and preventions measures for COVID-19,” said QMG Chief Clinical Officer Shauna Harrison. “QMG is honored to participate in and offer these clinical studies locally to help further research surrounding COVID-19.”
For more information on these studies, visit clinicaltrials.gov or call 217-277-4070, ext. 5580 or 5581, to speak to the Clinical Research Department.