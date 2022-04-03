QUINCY — The rain lifted in time for the Quincy Medical Group Autism Support Group's Autism Awareness Walk Saturday morning, with around 200 people showing up under the cloudy skies.
"A little sun would be nice, but the cool temperature makes it comfortable for walking," said Bryan Main, a pediatric therapy technician at QMG who helps coordinate the autism support group. "April is World Autism Awareness Month, but April 2nd is actually National Autism Awareness Day, so this worked out really well for us this year."
One difference between Saturday's walk and other similar events is that the Autism Awareness Walk is not a fundraiser. Volunteers had a donation box set up to help support the programs the group administers, but there is no entry fee or pledge requirements to take part.
"We're not here as a fundraiser," Main said. "This is a day to celebrate individuals living with autism, as well as their families and caregivers."
"I think it's a great event," said Mollie Taylor who was at the walk with her two children — one of whom is autistic. "There's just fun stuff to do, good food, and an open atmosphere with everyone here."
Along with the walk to raise awareness, the Upper Moorman Park area was filled activities from the Quincy Children's Museum, a building project station sponsored by Home Depot, and a giant inflatable obstacle course and bounce house from Mr. Wizard's Bouncing Castles.
"When the bounce house guy calls in the morning and says it's good to go, that's a sign that it's all going to work," Main said.
Hy-Vee catering was on hand making hamburgers, hot dogs, and chicken strips, as well as hot coffee and other drinks. Main said the walk isn't even the most important part of the day in his view.
"We don't even really care if you're not able or don't want to do the walk," he said. "If you can walk from your car to the shelter, the fact that you're here makes us happy."
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in 44 children have been diagnosed with some degree of autism. It is reported in all racial, ethnic and socioeconomic groups.
Another opportunity at Saturday's walk was the offer of autism alert cards and registration for parents to ensure those who live with autism can represent themselves.
"It's a card that describes autism and says that the holder may be non-verbal, especially in times of stress," Main said. "For instance, if someone gets pulled over, they can give the card to a police officer so they don't appear to be hiding something."
The registration component allows information to be voluntarily entered into a system that can be accessed by law enforcement, medical personnel or other first responders. The system would provide trigger-issues as well as emergency contact information.
For those interested, Main said the cards and registrations will also be available any time at the QMG pediatric therapy department.
"The Quincy Area Autism Support Group is here for the community," Main said. "We might not be the flashiest group, taking in the limelight, but that time will come. But we're here for anyone that needs us."
For more information on services available, visit the Quincy Area Autism Support Group Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.