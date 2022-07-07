QUINCY — A community blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 15, at the Quincy Town Center Community Room.
This blood drive is being hosted by Kala Breder of Quincy. Breder said she received the gift of life through blood donations two years ago following the birth of her son. She received 32 units of blood during that moment in time, and has since become a dedicated donor herself. She's organized this blood drive to help meet the needs of others like herself.
"I am committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations," Breder said in a statement. "The Red Cross is currently in urgent need of blood donations and I have to wonder if there would be enough blood to save my life this summer if my situation happened again."
Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer donors. The Red Cross said there is someone in the U.S. in need of blood every two seconds, meaning the supply must be constantly refreshed.
"I’m trying to have 32 people successfully donate at this drive," Breder said. "This blood drive is my way of honoring the 32 people who donated to save my life and saving lives along the way."
Community members are urged to donate to help ensure supplies are available for local patients before an emergency occurs. According to the Red Cross, all blood types are needed, with a current emphasis on types O negative, A negative, and B negative.
For more information or to schedule an appointment to donate, please call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
