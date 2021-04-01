Rapid COVID-19 testing site adjusting hours of operation

QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department announced on Thursday that changes will be coming to the rapid COVID-19 testing site at the Oakley-Lindsay Center.
Starting next week, the drive-thru testing site will be open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
The testing site will be closed Friday, April 2.
The testing site is available for anyone who lives in, works in, or visits Adams County. Anyone tested will be contacted the same day with the results of the test.
For more information, visit the Health Department’s Facebook page, or call the COVID-19 hotline at 217-277-3504, available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.