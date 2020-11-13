QUINCY — Adams County officials are rolling out a mass rapid COVID-19 detection plan starting Monday, which will consist of a drive-thru rapid testing site, mobile testing in Adams and Brown county communities and rapid testing at Quincy employers.
John Simon, director of the Adams County Emergency Management Agency, said the former Shopko building, 3200 Broadway, will be the site of drive-thru rapid testing from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, with hours subject to change based on demand. Simon also urged residents to have patience through the two-week pilot period.
"If you're feeling ill, if you feel like you have the sniffle and (think) 'oh, that's just seasonal allergies,' this is the opportunity to get tested so you're not exposing your friends and your family and your co-workers," Simon said.
This comes as cases continue to climb rapidly in Adams County, with 751 new cases reported in the last seven days.
Adams County reported 153 new COVID-19 cases on Friday – a new daily case high and the fifth consecutive day the county reported more than 100 cases – and nearly 1,000 active cases.
The Adams County Health Department reported a total of 3,408 cases, with 990 active. Seventy-three people in their 30s to 90s are hospitalized in the county, with 12 people in the intensive care unit.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate is nearly 21%.
There have been 34 COVID-19-related deaths in Adams County since the start of the pandemic.
In response to these numbers and to ensure there is enough personnel at the testing sites, Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore said the city would declare a state of emergency effective 5 p.m. Friday. The City Council then will be asked on Monday to extend the state of emergency to Dec. 7.
"So we are clear, the state of emergency will only give us the ability to redeploy resources and will not have the ability to empower any other measures," Moore said.
Those wishing to be tested should enter from the 33rd Street entrance. Individuals with a completed preparation form, which is available on the health department website, co.adams.il.us/health, but also provided on-site, can proceed to the drive-thru, where they will be swabbed.
The tests are being offered at no charge.
Simon said testing takes around 20 minutes, at which point the person will be contacted about the result. If the test is positive, a contact tracer will provide additional information on resources.
Adams County Health Department Administrator Jerrod Welch said the hope is to perform 20,000 to 30,000 tests within the next two weeks. The state initially committed 10,000 rapid tests, but once the county uses 35% of its supply, Welch said more tests will be deployed.
Moore said area employers will be asked that on-site employees who worked remotely in the late spring be returned to remote settings. These employers also are asked to schedule on-site testing starting Monday.
"The goal is to identify as many residents as we can who are carrying the virus, isolate those individuals so they are healthy and safe from spreading the virus unknowingly, to begin contact tracing immediately so we can contain spreading and to follow up with patients who are carrying the virus to give health care options earlier in their diagnosis," Moore said.
Simon said mobile rapid testing similar to the Shopko location also will be offered to other local communities in the coming days.