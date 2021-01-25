QUINCY — Rapid testing in Adams County enters its 11th week.
The testing site at the Oakley-Lindsay Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.
Those wishing to get tested should enter the site at South Fourth and York.
The test is available at no charge to anyone who lives, works or visits Adams County, and results are provided the same day.
A registration form can be found on the county’s website, co.adams.il.us/health, to fill out before arrival for those wishing to save time.
The OLC also is host to the county's COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Last week, appointments were available for those 65 and older, but it was expanded this week to include teachers, day care providers, public transit workers and postal workers.
Residents meeting the criteria, can sign up for appointments at adamscountytogether.com/vaccinate or by calling 217-600-4829.
The Adams County Health Department announced eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The county has reported a total of 7,537 cases with 317 currently active.
There are 31 people in their 30s to 90s hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county with seven people in the intensive care unit.
The county's seven-day positivity rate is 4.14%.