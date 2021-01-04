QUINCY — Drive-thru COVID-19 rapid testing enters its eighth week in Adams County.
Testing is available at no charge for anyone who lives, works or visits Adams County at the former Quincy Shopko, 3200 Broadway. Results are provided the same day.
The site will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.
A registration form is available on the county’s website, co.adams.il.us, for those who wish to save time.
The Adams County Health Department reported one COVID-19-related death on Sunday. The county has reported 74 COVID-19-related deaths.
The Health Department also reported three new COVID-19 cases bringing the county's number of confirmed cases to 6,613.
The county shows 532 active cases, with 54 people hospitalized, including seven in the intensive care unit.
The county's seven-day positivity rate is 8.18%.