QUINCY — The Adams County COVID-19 rapid testing site opened Sunday at the Oakley-Lindsay Center.
Rapid testing, which previously was offered at the former Shopko, is now in its ninth week.
The testing site will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.
Those wishing to get tested should enter the site at South Fourth and York.
The test is available at no charge to anyone who lives, works or visits Adams County, and results are provided the same day.
A registration form can be found on the county's website co.adams.il.us, to fill out before arrival for those wishing to save time.
The Adams County Health Department said it made the move in order to prepare for mass vaccinations, which will be offered at a later date.
The Health Department on Sunday also reported 29 new cases of COVID-19.
That raises the number of confirmed cases to 7,033 since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.
There are 556 active cases in Adams County, and the preliminary seven-day positivity rate is 6.84%.
There are 62 people hospitalized in Adams County, ranging in age from 10s-90s. Of those hospitalized, four are in intensive care.
The Hancock County Health Department reported 22 additional COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the county's total of confirmed cases to 1,445.
There are 200 active cases with five people remaining hospitalized.