QUINCY — COVID-19 rapid testing continues this week in Adams County though with reduced hours.
The Adams County Health Department announced last week that the testing site at the Oakley-Lindsay Center would be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday because of a decreasing need for testing. It also allows some resources to shift to vaccination efforts.
Now in its 13th week, rapid testing is available at no charge to anyone who lives, works or visits Adams County, and results are provided the same day.
Those arriving to get tested should enter the site at South Fourth and York.
A registration form can be found on the county’s website, co.adams.il.us/health, to fill out before arrival for those wishing to save time.
The OLC also is in the fourth week of hosting the county's COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Those in Phase 1B who live in Adams, Brown, Pike or Schuyler counties are eligible to receive the vaccine at the civic center.
Included in Phase 1B are residents 65 and older, public transit workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, educators, manufacturers, food and agriculture workers, grocery store workers, and shelter and adult day care workers.
Registration can be completed online at adamscountytogether.com/vaccinate or by calling 217-600-4829.
Those registering will be asked to bring ID as well as the ticket they receive through email upon registering online or the ticket number they receive while registering over the phone. Those registering in an eligible work category are asked to bring proof of employment that matches the employer on their registration form.
The second doses are automatically scheduled at the time of the first appointment. Those who register online will receive an email confirmation reminding them of their second dose appointment. People should also remember to return to the clinic for their second dose at the same time they came for their first dose on the date stamped on their CDC vaccine record card.
The Health Department continued to note the ongoing drop in active COVID-19 cases in the county, with 161 reported Sunday. The county had more than 1,000 active cases in November.
Only one new confirmed case was reported Sunday, and the county's seven-day positivity rate was 2.53%.
Adams County has had 7,807 confirmed cases since last March.
Nineteen people in their 10s to 80s remain hospitalized in the county. Two people are in the intensive care unit.