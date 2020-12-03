QUINCY — COVID-19 rapid testing at the Quincy drive-thru site will continue until further notice.
The Adams County Health Department said starting Monday, the site in the former Shopko parking lot, 3200 Broadway, will offer COVID-19 rapid testing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Testing is available to anyone who lives, works or visits Adams County and at no charge. Test results will be provided the same day.
A registration form that can be filled out on site also is available on the county’s website, co.adams.il.us, for those who wish to save time.
Also on Thursday, the health department reported 55 new COVID-19 cases. Adams County has reported a total of 4,941 cases, with 546 active.
There are 59 people in their 20s to 90s hospitalized in the county. Sixteen are being treated in the intensive care unit.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate is at 4.35%.
In Pike County, a man in his 60s was reported as the 30th COVID-19-related death.
The Pike County Health Department also reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The county has reported a total of 986 cases, with 129 active cases. Sixteen people remain hospitalized.
The Brown County Health Department reported seven additional cases bringing the county’s total to 337. Eighty remain active.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department reported 64 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. The county reported 313 active cases, with 15 people in the hospital.
Marion County has reported 2,037 cases since March.
The Lewis County Health Department reported 37 additional cases. Officials say a jump in positive cases came after test results taken over the last two weeks in Adams County were added to the state’s system.
The county has reported a total of 651 cases, with 73 active.
The Shelby County Health Department reported 31 new COVID-19 cases. The county has reported a total of 371 cases. Sixty-five cases are active, with three people remaining hospitalized.
In Clark County, two new additional cases were reported — one with a none exposures.
The Clark County Health Department has reported a total of 485 cases, with 27 active. One person remains hospitalized.