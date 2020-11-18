QUINCY — Drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing at the former Shopko in Quincy will continue until Dec. 3.
The Adams County Health Department also announced Wednesday the schedule for mobile testing sites in Adams and Brown counties, starting Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Quincy Housing Authority at North Sixth and Cherry for walk-up testing.
The testing is available for anyone at no charge. Those tested will receive their results the same day.
The health department’s schedule for the rapid testing site at the former Shopko, 3200 Broadway, is open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends, with some adjustments for Thanksgiving.
Anyone seeking testing at the Shopko site or one of the mobile sites is encouraged to fill out the registration form before arriving. It can be found on the county’s website, co.adams.il.us.
On Wednesday, the Health Department announced the 39th COVID-19-related death in the county — a man in his 90s.
Also announced were 77 new confirmed cases in the county. Adams County has reported a total of 3,695 cases, with 1,172 active. The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 14.54%.
There were 75 people in their 30s to 90s hospitalized in the county. Eleven people remain in the intensive care unit.
Blessing Hospital also announced Tuesday that it has administered the first dose of the new COVID-19 drug Bamlanivimab to a patient.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an authorization to permit the emergency use of the unapproved drug for mild to moderate COVID-19 infection in adults and pediatric patients who are 12 and older who are seeking outpatient care and who meet high-risk criteria for the virus to progress to severe COVID-19.
“Bamlanivimab is an investigational medicine that works by binding to part of the Sars-CoV 2 virus and neutralizing it,” said Dr. Christopher Solaro, chief of medicine for the Blessing Health System. “It belongs to a class of drugs known as monoclonal antibodies, and it is given in a one-time intravenous infusion.
“Clinical data thus far shows that this drug can decrease the rate of hospitalization for patients who are positive for COVID-19 and are considered high risk because of other factors.”
High risk factors include those who have a body mass index greater than 35, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, immunosuppressive disease, are currently receiving immunosuppressive treatment or are 65 and older.
Also in Illinois, Hancock and Pike counties reported additional deaths.
The Hancock County Health Department reported two COVID-19-related deaths. The county has reported 11 deaths.
There were 14 new cases reported in Hancock County bringing the county’s total to 826. Of those, 378 are active.
The Pike County Health Department reported its 20th COVID-19-related death — a woman in her 70s.
The county reported 18 additional cases Wednesday bringing the county’s total to 799. There are 176 active cases, with 15 people hospitalized.
The Brown County Health Department reported 12 new COVID-19 cases bringing the county’s total to 248 cases. Eighty-two cases are active.
In Missouri, Marion County reported its 19th COVID-19-related death.
The Marion County Health Department also reported 42 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,620. Of the 291 active cases, 17 people remain hospitalized.
Health officials also reported that three people became reinfected.
The Ralls County Health Department reported 30 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The county has reported a total of 415 cases, with 87 active cases. Seven people remain hospitalized.
In Scotland County, 20 new cases were reported. The Scotland County Health Department has confirmed a total of 183 cases, with 55 active. Five people remain hospitalized.
Monroe County reported 12 new cases bringing its total to 313. There are 80 active cases.
In Clark County, health officials reported eight additional cases, with six that have known exposures. The county has reported a total of 399 cases, with 86 active cases. Two people remain hospitalized.
The Knox County Health Department reported three new cases, with a total case count of 128. There are 22 active cases.