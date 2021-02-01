QUINCY — Rapid testing and vaccinations for COVID-19 continued Monday at the Oakley-Lindsay Center.
Testing, now in its 12th week, is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.
The test is available at no charge to anyone who lives, works or visits Adams County, and results are provided the same day.
Those arriving to get tested should enter the site at South Fourth and York.
A registration form can be found on the county’s website, co.adams.il.us/health, to fill out before arrival for those wishing to save time.
The OLC also is in the third week of hosting the county's COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
This week, the clinic expanded to more living or working in Adams County, including those working in wholesale manufacturing, industrial production, veterinary health, livestock services, food and agriculture processing or other animal care. Also included were those working in grocery stores and shelters or adult day care facilities.
A full list of those eligible for vaccination in Adams County can visit adamscountytogether.com/vaccinate.
Residents meeting the criteria, can sign up at the website or by calling 217-600-4829.
Active cases in Adams County continue to decline. The Adams County Health Department reported 259 active cases Sunday, the lowest number of active cases in several months.
The Health Department only reported two new cases Sunday, bringing the county's total to 7,701 cases.
There were 28 people in their 20s to 90s hospitalized with COVID-19. Two people were in the intensive care unit.
The county's seven-day positivity rate is 3.54%.