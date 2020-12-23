QUINCY — Dr. Jim Daniels joked as he waited to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“You going to warm that up for me?” Daniels asked, bringing a laugh Wednesday at the Adams County Health Department.
The medical director for the department and assistant dean of the SIU School of Medicine, joined Dr. Mary Frances Barthel, chief quality and safety officer for the Blessing Health System, and Dr. Richard Noble, interim chief medical officer of Quincy Medical Group, to receive the first vaccinations in Adams County.
About 1,000 to 1,500 doses of the vaccine are expected to be administered this week in Adams County.
Jerrod Welch, health department administrator, said the county received the Pfizer and BioNtech vaccine on Tuesday and expects a shipment of the Moderna vaccine this week.
The early vaccines are focusing on frontline health care workers. Long-term care facility staff and residents also are a priority, with many to receive vaccines through a federal contract.
After receiving the vaccine, Daniels said he felt great, believing the vaccine is a “ray of hope,” but he described the next few months as “Heartbreak Hill” in mile 20 of the Boston Marathon.
“That’s what we’re going to be going up the next couple of months because this is a time when this type of virus usually surges,” Daniels said. “It’s going to be January, February, and it’s in the community, so there’s going to be a lot more cases. So once we kind of get through that, in the spring, it usually dies down. This immunization is going to speed that up, five or sixfold.”
Noble agreed this has been a day health professionals have been waiting months for.
“The more people we get vaccinated, we’re going to see this disease become controlled,” he said. “People can eventually get out and start to resume normalcy in their life, especially with just being with family members.”
The health department planned to administer 90 does of the vaccine to paramedics, EMTs and Med Evac personnel.
“Our EMTs and paramedics that are on the front lines dealing with either suspected or COVID patients every day, we’ve given them the appropriate tools to use for the last nine months, but really this is where as EMS we can start to get back to some sort of normalcy with our crews,” said EMS Chief John Simon of the Adams County Ambulance Service.
Blessing Hospital administered the vaccine to several hundred employees Wednesday at an immunization clinic. A line stretched from the hospital’s auditorium.
Maureen Kahn, president and CEO of Blessing Health System, said the first doses were being given to physicians and nurses, as well as staff working with COVID-19 patients
“We’ve got 3,500 employees,” Kahn said. “We’re not mandating it, so we don’t know how many people will take it. When the first flu shots first came out, we saw somewhere between 60 to 70% of our people took the shots voluntarily. So we hope we’ll get that kind of uptick. I think so far this morning, we had over 150 people in the first hour.”
Carol Phillips, a secretary in a Blessing COVID-19 unit, was one of the first employees to receive the vaccine. She said she can feel the anguish of families who have a loved one in the hospital with COVID-19.
“It’s very heartbreaking for them,” Phillips said. “The devastation of when somebody passes with this COVID is awful, but then I see the excitement when they get to go home as well. It’s hopeful in a way that we can get rid of this once and for all. It’s been a long, drawn out process for sure.”
Phillips’ mother is in a nursing home, so she hasn’t been close to her since the pandemic started, and she hopes a vaccine allows for a visit in the future.
Barthel reiterated the importance of using a mask and social distancing even with a vaccine available.
“It’s going to take awhile to get to a point where we would have herd immunity where we wouldn’t have to wear masks, where we wouldn’t have to socially distance, so right now this is just one more tool,” she said. “It will take several months before enough people have received the vaccine that we would be able to completely stop wearing masks.”