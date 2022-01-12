QUINCY — The Salvation Army has partnered with the state of Illinois to offer a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Quincy's Family Service Office.
The vaccination clinic will have all three vaccines currently available as well as booster doses. This clinic is free and open to all members of the public eligible to receive the vaccinations.
The clinic will run from 9 a.m. until noon at the Salvation Army's Family Services Office, 501 Broadway St. in Quincy. Walk-ins are welcome at the clinic.
