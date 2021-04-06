MEMPHIS, Mo. — Missouri residents age 18 and over will have an opportunity to get a first-dose COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday.
Scotland County Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Mo., will be hosting a vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. No appointments are necessary, just walk in and register at the event. Participants should park in Lot B, next to the Clinic and Women’s Center. The vaccination event will be in the library conference room.
This event is first-come, first-served and is open to all residents of the state of Missouri. Recipients will receive the first of two doses of the Moderna vaccination, and will need to return on May 8 for the second dose.
If there are any questions about this event, call the Scotland County vaccine hotline at 660-342-6295.