Latest update on courthouse mold testing

John Jurgeil, right, of Jurgeil and Associates presents his preliminary report on mold testing that was done on the Adams County courthouse. According to Jurgeil, there was no indication that extensive remediation was needed for the building.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The Adams County Board received the initial report from a second mold inspection company in an effort to resolve any issues that may be affecting county employees.

John Jurgeil of Jurgeil and Associates, an industrial hygiene consulting firm out of St. Charles, Mo., told the board in an in-person report that while there might be some intensive cleaning processes recommended, the test results didn't point to any serious issues.

