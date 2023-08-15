QUINCY — The Adams County Board received the initial report from a second mold inspection company in an effort to resolve any issues that may be affecting county employees.
John Jurgeil of Jurgeil and Associates, an industrial hygiene consulting firm out of St. Charles, Mo., told the board in an in-person report that while there might be some intensive cleaning processes recommended, the test results didn't point to any serious issues.
Board member Ryan Hinkamper, R-2, asked Jurgeil to rate the results on a scale of one to ten, with one being a condemned building and ten being a pristine environment.
"This would be an eight or a nine," Jurgeil said.
The mold testing began when Sheriff Tony Grootens, whose office is responsible for the upkeep of the building, received a complaint from employees about health issues they attributed to mold in the building.
An earlier series of tests by SafeStart Environmental of Chicago has led to confusion on the issue. In a private virtual meeting with members of the Board's Transportation, Building, and Technology committee, along with Grootens, County Board Chairman Kent Snider, and a few others, SafeStart reportedly said the cleaning process was safe to do over the course of several years and as budget allowed.
In a public virtual meeting hosted by SafeStart with no official county representation, SafeStart founder and CEO Larry Schwartz said he couldn't say the building was safe to work in without precautions such as masks.
With roughly two dozen air-test samples reviewed, Jurgeil said they found no traces of stachybotrys, which is commonly referred to as toxic black mold. Two other mold spores, penicillium and aspergillus, which are reported together because of their microscopic similarities, had levels that were consistent with control levels taken outside in nearly all of the tests.
Two areas of concern with higher levels of penicillium/aspergillus were the public defender's office and courtroom 3A. Jurgeil said his company was unable to find a possible cause for the higher levels, so his testers took additional samples on Tuesday that will be reviewed and included with a final report, along with recommendations for remediation.
Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha came to the biggest point of contention for employees when Jurgeil was taking questions.
"(Did you) see any reason for the immediate closure of this building?" Farha asked.
Jurgeil said during his company's inspection of the building, no signs were found in any of the building's materials that would require extensive and widespread remediation efforts such as tearing out and replacing drywall.
Once Jurgeil has its final test results, the company will submit a proposal for remediation steps that the county should consider. From that point, the board will put that work out to bid and proceed from that point.
One step the board took on Tuesday was to approve the purchase and installation of air scrubber systems. The low bid of $78,560 from Peters Heating and Air Conditioning was accepted. The cost was higher than the base bid because of an approved option to have the work done outside of regular business hours.
The County Board received an update from John Simon, director of the Adams County Ambulance service regarding staff shortages. According to Simon, the new EMS Academy — essentially an on-the-job training program — was filled with 10 students. Once those students successfully complete the course, they could take positions that would bring the Adams County Ambulance service back to nearly full staffing.
Simon also reported that a new contract agreement was nearing completion with paramedics and EMS personnel. The County Board is expected to have the final contract to review for approval at the September meeting.
In other business, the County Board:
• Approved a renewal of a contract for software support from Devnet Software for property tax management software. The five-year agreement will cost approximately $250,000 for the duration of the contract.
• Approved spending $25,040 from the county jail project fund to purchase materials such as plexiglass sheets needed within the jail.
• Learned that the next budget cycle is expected to begin this week with letters going out to department heads. The process will continue over the next several months before a final budget comes to the board before the end of the year.
