STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — Seven COVID-19 related deaths were reported Thursday by area health departments, including three in Adams County.
There have been 109 COVID-19-related deaths, according to information compiled from local health departments, since March.
The Adams County Health Department reported three men — one in his 70s and two in their 80s — died after testing positive for the illness. The county has reported 34 COVID-19-related deaths.
The health department also reported 120 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the county’s total case count to 3,255. There are 934 active cases.
Seventy people in their 40s to 90s remain hospitalized in the county. Six people are in intensive care.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 19.02%.
Figures compiled by the New York Times found that the Quincy micropolitan area has the 18th highest average daily cases over the last two weeks per 100,000 people in metropolitan and micropolitan areas and the 14th fastest increasing case counts per 100,000 people.
Quincy Public Schools reported 11 new cases Thursday bringing up the numbers of active cases in the district to 60.
In a message, Superintendent Roy Webb said though numbers have increased, officials have not observed spread within school buildings.
“We have had a few cases of two positives in a class, but those incidences have been just a few,” Webb said. “Our control measures do work.”
With 23 school days until winter break, he asked the community to be safe and follow protocols the best it can during the next few weeks and over Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
Also in Illinois, Pike County reported two COVID-19-related deaths — a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 90s. The Pike County Health Department has reported a total of 16 COVID-19-related deaths.
There were 52 new cases reported, bringing the county’s total to 679. There are 162 active cases, with 10 people hospitalized.
The Brown County Health Department reported 11 new cases Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 199. Sixty-five cases remain active.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department reported its 16th COVID-19-related death. No other details were released on the individual.
The health department confirmed 37 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,390 cases. Of those, 243 are active, with 16 people remaining hospitalized.
The Lewis County Health Department confirmed 19 new cases in the county.
The county has reported a grand total of 458 cases, with 98 active.
The Clark County Health Department reported the county’s 10th COVID-19-related COVID-19 death – an individual in long-term care.
The county reported 10 additional cases. There have been 342 total cases in the county, with 125 active cases. Five people remain hospitalized.
Twenty-one new cases were reported in Monroe County. The county has had a total of 269 confirmed cases, with 76 active.
In Shelby County, officials confirmed 13 new cases. The county has reported 186 total cases, with 46 active. Two people are hospitalized.
Scotland County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases. The Scotland County Health Department said of the 136 active cases, 30 were active. Two people remain hospitalized.
In Knox County, six new cases were reported. The county has reported a total of 109 cases, with 23 active.