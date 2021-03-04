QUINCY — Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Adams County Health Department on Thursday.
The county has had 8,029 cases since tracking began, with 75 cases currently active. There is one resident in the intensive care unit, along with five other residents in the hospital related to COVID.
In Pike County, Ill., four new cases were reported, for a county total of 1,683. There are 14 cases being tracked, with one resident in the hospital.
Six new cases were reported in Pike County, Mo. This brings the county’s total to 1,692 to date. One resident is in the hospital out of seven active cases.
The Marion County Health Department added one new case on Wednesday. Marion County currently has 28 active cases out of a total to date of 3,565 cases. Two residents are currently hospitalized.
One additional case was reported in Monroe County, bringing the county to 590 cases to date. Five cases are currently active and being tracked.