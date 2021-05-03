QUINCY — Several COVID-19 vaccination options are available starting this week in Adams County.
The Adams County Health Department is offering the Pfizer vaccine for any Illinois resident 16 and older during clinics from 1-3 p.m., Tuesday, May 4, 11 and 18, at the Health Department, 330 Vermont. Those interested must register by calling 217-222-8440.
The Health Department also is offering walk-in clinics for Adams, Brown, Hancock, Pike and Schuyler county residents. The walk-in clinics, which will provide the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, do not require registration.
The walk-in clinics are:
Tuesday, May 4
• 9-11 a.m.: John Wood Community College Cafeteria, 1301 S. 48th, Quincy.
• 11:45 a.m. to 12:45p.m.: Salvation Army Thrift Store, 425 Broadway, Quincy.
• 2-4 p.m.: Quincy University-Hawks Nest, 1810 Lind, Quincy.
Wednesday, May 5
• 9-11 a.m.: Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center, 639 York, Quincy.
• 12-1 p.m.: Goodwill, 3904 Broadway, Quincy.
• 2-4 p.m.: Payson Fire Department, 205 W. State, Payson.
Thursday, May 6
• 10 a.m. to 12:00pm: Camp Point Ambulance Station, 301 W. Wood, Camp Point.
• 1-3 p.m.: Mendon Ambulance Station, East South, Mendon.
• 5 -7 p.m.: Bethel AME Church, 905 Oak, Quincy.
Tuesday, May 11
• 10-11:30 a.m.: Loraine Fire Department, 900 E. Center, Loraine.
• 1-2:30 p.m.: Clayton American Legion Building, 111 S. Park, Clayton.
Wednesday, May 12
• 1-2:30 p.m.: Paloma Shelter House, 1825 E. 1635th, Paloma.
Thursday, May 13
• 3:30-5:30 p.m.: Quincy Family YMCA, 3101 Maine, Quincy.
Friday, May 14
• 3-5 p.m.: County Market, 4830 Broadway, Quincy.
Monday, May 17
• 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Lutheran Church of St. John, 3340 State Street, Quincy.