QUINCY — Monday’s announcement that the Adams County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccination site would be opened to any eligible resident in the state of Illinois comes as Adams County passes 20% of the population being fully vaccinated.
While more counties in the state are starting to accelerate their vaccination, Adams County still has the highest number of fully-vaccinated residents. In the four other counties that have a cooperative agreement for the ACHD to provide vaccinations, all four are at or near 10% of their populations receiving their second dose.
Over the weekend, the US Food and Drug Administration approved a third vaccine. The single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceutical Company has begun shipping to states this week. Once it becomes available, it’s expected to speed up the vaccination process since it eliminates the three- or four-week wait for a second dose that comes with the Pfizer & BioNTech and Moderna shots, respectively.
While there has been some concern that the new vaccine shows a lower effective rate than the two-shot vaccines already authorized, the Janssen vaccine has a higher effective result that some of the most common vaccinations in common use, including the annual flu shots, according to FDA information.
“The new Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed for use at mass vaccination sites across the state,” Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. Dr. Ezike is the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. “We are maximizing their capacity and getting as many eligible Illinoisans vaccinated as possible so that we can win the race against the new virus variants and end this pandemic.”
The IDPH has anticipated more than 80,000 doses of the new vaccine this week, in addition to more than 280,000 doses of vaccines already allocated to the state from the federal government. IDPH has planned for 90% of the new Janssen vaccine to go to the mass vaccination sites to have as an option for eligible residents.
Illinois continues to offer vaccination appointments to residents that fall under the Phase 1B+ eligibility. Along with front-line health workers and residents over 65, this phase includes residents in certain jobs such as transportation, education, food processing and grocery workers, daycare employees, as well as individuals age 16 and over with underlying health conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease. For more details and a complete eligibility list, visit adamscountytogether.com/vaccinate.
“We are so fortunate to have three effective vaccines that are proven to fully protect against death and hospitalization,” Ezike said in her statement.
If you fit into the eligible category and live anywhere in the state of Illinois, or you work in Adams, Brown, Pike, Schuyler, or Hancock counties, you can register for a vaccination appoint at the Oakley-Lindsay Center in Quincy at adamscountytogether/vaccinate or by calling 217-600-4829.