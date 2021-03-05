QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
The county total now stands at 8,035 cases, with 65 cases active. Four county residents are hospitalized, none of whom are in ICU.
In Marion County, five new cases were reported. This gives Marion County a total to date of 3,571 cases. There are 24 active cases being tracked, with two patients hospitalized.
The Lewis County Health Department added one new case on Friday, for a total of 1,087 cases to date, two of which are active cases.
Ralls County also reported one new case. Ralls now has a total of 1,045 cases since tracking began. There are two residents hospitalized from four active cases.