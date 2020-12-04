QUINCY — Three COVID-19-related deaths were reported Friday by area health officials.
The Adams County Health Department reported the COVID-19-related death of a man in his 90s, bringing the number of deaths to 50.
The health department also reported 54 new COVID-19 cases. This brings the county’s case total to 4,995, with 505 active cases.
Fifty-seven people in their 20s to 90s remain hospitalized in Adams County. Fourteen people are in the intensive care unit.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 4.42%.
In Missouri, the 24th COVID-19-related death was reported in Marion County by health officials.
The Marion County Health Department also reported 41 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The county has reported a total of 2,078 cases, with 298 active cases, including four that were reinfected.
Eighteen people remain hospitalized.
The Ralls County Health Department reported the county’s eighth COVID-19-related death on Friday.
Officials also reported 50 new cases since Wednesday. Ralls County has reported a total of 630 cases, 86 of them active. Ten people remain hospitalized.
Illinois
The Pike County Health Department reported 10 additional cases on Friday. The county has reported a total of 996 cases. There are 127 active cases, with 14 people hospitalized.
In Brown County, six new cases were reported. The county has reported 343 cases since March. Seventy-five cases are active.
Missouri
The Clark County Health Department reported 13 new cases on Friday — 10 with known exposures. Several were reported to the department after the isolation period had ended.
The county has reported a total of 498 cases, with 24 active cases. One person remains hospitalized.
In Lewis County, health officials reported nine additional positive cases. The county has reported a total of 660 cases, with 69 active.
The Knox County Health Department reported six additional cases. The county has had a total of 213 confirmed and probable cases, which is someone who has a positive antigen test or developed symptoms within 14 days of contact with a confirmed case but has not had a PCR test. There are 20 active cases in the county.
In Monroe County, two new cases were confirmed by health officials. Of the 406 confirmed cases, 29 are active.
The Scotland County Health Department reported two additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 238. Twenty-two cases are active, with five people remaining hospitalized.